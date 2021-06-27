Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of Malibu Boats worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 35.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.90. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

