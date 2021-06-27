Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Masimo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Masimo by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,789 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $244.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.