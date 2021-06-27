Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $3,211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $2,331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,789 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI opened at $244.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

