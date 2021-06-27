Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.71% of Masonite International worth $19,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Masonite International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.57. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.