MASQ Hits Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $342,914.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00107673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00165241 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,019.65 or 1.00098251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,246,806 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.