Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781,075 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $191.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

