Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

RS stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.