Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%.

MTRN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $78.53 on Friday. Materion has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Materion by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Materion by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,239,000 after buying an additional 109,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

