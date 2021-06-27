MAX Exchange Token Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $543,647.97 and $10,514.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000909 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,881.41 or 0.99977453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00029117 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00357547 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.66 or 0.00704384 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00365784 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052766 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00033061 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

