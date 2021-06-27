Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.13% of Maxar Technologies worth $30,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAXR. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

NYSE MAXR opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

