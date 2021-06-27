Maxcoin (MAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $387,779.60

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $387,779.60 and approximately $62.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,179.56 or 0.99966528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00360819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.08 or 0.00711289 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00365608 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00053094 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

