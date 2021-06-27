McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,834 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 98,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 57,707 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

