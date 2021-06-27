Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,406. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,182,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,874. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $88.19 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $168.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

