megaBONK (MBONK) Price Tops $0.0653 on Major Exchanges

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. megaBONK has a total market cap of $196,033.42 and $8,095.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, megaBONK has traded down 36.4% against the dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00051063 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.00582895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00037092 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

MBONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

