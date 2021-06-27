Megacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $328,424.46 and $8.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00384219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011139 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,550,905 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.