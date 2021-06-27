Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 975 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 362,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 506.6% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 105,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $192.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

