Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 334.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 223,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $29,838,000 after acquiring an additional 171,893 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,426 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 95.8% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 382,742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,134,000 after buying an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,303,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,806,000 after acquiring an additional 128,819 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $136.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.04.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

