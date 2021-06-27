Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 2,160 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

