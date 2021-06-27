Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.