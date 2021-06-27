Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 201.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of WBA opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of -75.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

