Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.21 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 773,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,016,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 342,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,010,000 after purchasing an additional 196,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

NYSE GS opened at $368.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The firm has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

