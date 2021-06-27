Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 113.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 98,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR opened at $96.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.