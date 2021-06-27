Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $81.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.65 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.