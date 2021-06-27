Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 13,140 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 175.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $67.09 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

