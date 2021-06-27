Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 1,864 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $291.95 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 14.31%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.12.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.