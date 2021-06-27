Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 4,821 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 216.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $189.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

