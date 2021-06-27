Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 6,685 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,649,000 after acquiring an additional 299,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after acquiring an additional 573,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $82.03 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,681 shares of company stock worth $8,136,185 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

