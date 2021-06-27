Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 333.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after buying an additional 226,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Sysco by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.04 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of -154.08, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.08.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

