Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $385,851,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

