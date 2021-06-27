Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 2,938 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $155.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.84 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

