Meme Price Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $410.78 or 0.01254413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and $1.68 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.06 or 0.00366638 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003147 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015464 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001952 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

