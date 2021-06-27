Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires 5,800 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,957,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.9% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $361,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $133.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

