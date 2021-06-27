Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,285,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,772,232. The company has a market capitalization of $195.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

