Meridian Network Market Cap Reaches $412,502.70 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $412,502.70 and $81,173.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.07 or 0.00240404 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001525 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.43 or 0.00743195 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Meridian Network

LOCK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.