Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Meritor worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,813,000 after purchasing an additional 116,730 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,213,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 219,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meritor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NYSE MTOR opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 2.12. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.