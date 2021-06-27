Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and $273,931.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,843.51 or 0.05554291 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00121284 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,558,928 coins and its circulating supply is 78,558,830 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

