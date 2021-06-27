Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 24.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00006681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $5.09 million and $563,517.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

