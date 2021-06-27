Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $984.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will report $984.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $954.00 million. Methanex posted sales of $512.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEOH. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Methanex to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 196.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,983 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth $412,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 78.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth $2,005,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $33.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $49.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Methanex’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

