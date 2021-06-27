MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 39,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

