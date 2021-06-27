MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,728 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,129,000 after acquiring an additional 75,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $248,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,382.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,873 shares of company stock valued at $793,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.46. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

