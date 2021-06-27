MIB Coin (MIB) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $603,372.32 and approximately $8.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00037511 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00029519 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000141 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 417,588,826 coins and its circulating supply is 140,286,898 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

