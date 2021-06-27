Minter Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,004.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $25.91 million and approximately $28,004.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00134618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00160137 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002410 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,345,288,256 coins and its circulating supply is 4,140,078,689 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.