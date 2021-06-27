MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches Market Cap of $366,420.70

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $366,420.70 and approximately $429.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,984.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,833.40 or 0.05558415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.01378702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00384270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00121594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.46 or 0.00601685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00383257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007274 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00038860 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

