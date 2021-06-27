Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of NETGEAR worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTGR. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 514.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,392 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after buying an additional 356,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.39. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,078,503.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $691,533.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,589 shares of company stock worth $2,953,978 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

