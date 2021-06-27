Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Truist Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 97.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

