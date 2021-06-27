Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 219,481 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 201.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,481 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.01% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.