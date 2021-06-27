Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 17,675 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,675 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 563,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,146,000 after buying an additional 78,232 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 184,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of UL opened at $59.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.64. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

