Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $2.90 Million Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

