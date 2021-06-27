Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Cap of $315.55 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $315.55 million and approximately $18.16 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00012423 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

