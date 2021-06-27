Mirrored Netflix Tops 1-Day Volume of $149,107.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and $149,107.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $534.50 or 0.01625181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00109535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00162602 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,801.81 or 0.99735398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 60,572 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

